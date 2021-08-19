Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

H.E.R. and Kodi Lee delivered an incredible performance of her new song “Hold On” during Wednesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” results show.

H.E.R. was joined on stage by season 14 “AGT” winner Lee, who is blind and autistic, with him sitting behind a piano as she played a guitar while singing along to the powerful lyrics.

RELATED: ‘AGT’: 9-Year-Old Opera Singer Victory Brinker Blows Judges Away With Stunning Performance

The performance went down a storm with viewers. See some of the reaction below.

Kodi Lee just performed “Hold On” with H.E.R. on AGT and it was AMAZING!!! — Renee W (@drgnflypassion) August 19, 2021

Kodi Lee and H.E.R. make an amazing duet. #AGT — Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) August 19, 2021

Beautiful. This was so soothing to the soul. @HERMusicx @Kodileerocks 👏🏽✨💜 H.E.R. And Kodi Lee Perform "Hold On" – America's Got Talent 2021 https://t.co/bGNqOKpdvK via @YouTube — Kat Amidar ⁷ (@kathlynanne) August 19, 2021

H.E.R. and Kodi Lee's duet is far by the best I've ever seen! #AGT — 713 📌 (@713Xjose) August 19, 2021

It's great to see Kodi Lee again and singing a duet with H.E.R made it all better #AGTResults — Chanel Cook (@ccookgamergirl) August 19, 2021

OK. H.E.R. and Kodi Lee's duet is far by the best I've ever seen! #AGT — David Lartey (@DLartey94) August 19, 2021

RELATED: ‘AGT’: Korean Soul Put Their Own Spin On Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’

Wednesday’s show saw the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, mentalist Peter Antoniou, comedian Josh Blue, singer Tory Vagasy, and group Korean Soul make it through to the season 16 semifinals.