H.E.R. and Kodi Lee delivered an incredible performance of her new song “Hold On” during Wednesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” results show.

H.E.R. was joined on stage by season 14 “AGT” winner Lee, who is blind and autistic, with him sitting behind a piano as she played a guitar while singing along to the powerful lyrics.

The performance went down a storm with viewers. See some of the reaction below.

Wednesday’s show saw the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, mentalist Peter Antoniou, comedian Josh Blue, singer Tory Vagasy, and group Korean Soul make it through to the season 16 semifinals.