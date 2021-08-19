After 7,000 years, an old team of heroes are finally here to protect humanity.

On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the final trailer for “Eternals”, the new superhero blockbuster from Oscar-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao.

In the film, an immortal race of superpowered aliens called the Eternals come out of hiding after living secretly among humans for thousands of years.

The trailer opens with Salma Hayek’s Ajak explaining how the defeat of Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame” has led to “the emergence” of a new threat to the world in just seven days.

Meanwhile, Gemma Chan as Sersi explains that despite the Eternals’ incredible powers, they didn’t assist during humanity’s greatest catastrophes because they were instructed not to, unless Deviants were involved.

Now, though, the team must come back together to fight for the people of Earth, whom they have come to love.

“We have loved these people since the day we arrived,” says Thena, played by Angelina Jolie. “When you love something, you protect it.”

The epic trailer also features footage of the new, naturally lit style Zhao employed for the film, as well as the big action sequences Marvel fans have come to expect.

The film also stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Kit Harington as the human Dane Whitman, a.k.a. the Black Knight.

“Eternals” opens in theatres Nov. 5.