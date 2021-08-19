Heidi Klum sparked a little controversy on the internet recently.

The supermodel revealed her fried spaghetti recipe, which no doubt didn’t go down well with Italians who prefer to boil the pasta.

Jimmy Fallon then asked Klum about her interesting cooking technique on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

She insisted, “I love Italy so much and when I was posting this, I was thinking they will never let me back into Italy ever again. But we fry spaghetti in Germany, this is something my mom always used to do… I just thought maybe it’s a leftover thing.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge explained how she’d add an egg to it plus ketchup and it was delicious, telling Fallon how she thought it might just be something her mom did, but then she discovered her husband Tom Kaulitz did the same thing.

She also said at first she thought the beloved peanut butter and jelly sandwich was weird when she first came to the U.S., but now she loves it.

Klum laughed, “Don’t be dissing my fried spaghetti!”

During her appearance on the show, the star also put Fallon’s knowledge of the German language to the test by asking him to match German words to their English translations.

See more in the clip below.