Connie Britton is afraid the Disney Channel might turn her son against her.

On Wednesday night, the star of “The White Lotus” was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked all about the hit show from creator Mike White.

Given the way the teens on the show are mortified by her character, Meyers wondered whether her own 10-year-old son Eyob is mortified by his mom.

“He’s not there yet, thank goodness—10 is a really cute, good age,” Britton said. “But here’s what they don’t tell you about where that mortification comes from, and the answer is, particularly during a pandemic, television. Specifically, the Disney Channel.”

Seeing Meyers’ surprise, the “Friday Night Lights” alum explained of the shows, “They’re always called people’s names, like ‘Jessie or Ricky, Dicky & Dawn’,” referring to “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”.

“Yoby will watch them on a loop, and I said, ‘Are you watching that show again?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I mean, I already watched the full season. So I’m just rewatching it.’

“But the thing is,” she explained, “when we’re talking, he starts talking to me in these kind of quippy ways that I can tell he’s now emulating Disney Channel characters. And I’m like, ‘This is the beginning. This is the beginning!'”

Meyers joked, “This is on you, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn,” to which Connie added, “Ricky, Dicky and Dawn. And Mickey Mouse! You are responsible.”