Daniel Radcliffe is a wizard at voguing.

On Wednesday night, the “Miracle Workers” star appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and talked about one sensational viral clip from the show’s third season.

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe Shares Which Character He’d Like To Play In A ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

In the scene, Radcliffe vogues while dancing in revealing leathers at an Old West saloon to the song “I’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain”.

“The less context people have on that clip the better,” Radcliffe joked.

The actor also talked about how he learned the incredible moves.

“Voguing had specifically been asked for by the writers, you’ll have to ask them why,” he explained. “They brought in a voguing specialist called Tomás Matos and he sent me all these videos. He taught me the baby version of it because I can’t do one per cent of one per cent of what he does.”

RELATED: Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood Team Up For 20th Anniversary Of ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’

Radcliffe also joked that he’s not sure he’d be able to pull the moves off again, unless he’s back in lamé chaps.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.