Neil Young has announced he’s pulling out of Farm Aid 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, who is a co-founder and board member of Farm Aid, was due to play the festival in Connecticut alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, and Sturgill Simpson among others on September 25.

However, he’s now released a statement via his Neil Young Archives website, NME reported.

“I find myself wondering whether Farm Aid will be safe for everyone with the COVID pandemic surging… I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.

“My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.

“While I respect Willie, John and Dave’s decisions to stick with it and play, I am not of the same mind. It is a tough call.”

Young added of the event, which would have marked his first public performance since 2019’s Farm Aid in Wisconsin: “I worry about audiences coming together in these times. The show is sold out.

“All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you. I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe.

“No matter where you are. I am with you. Do what you must, but think it through. We will be back. There is much work to do together.”

Young went on, “Since we know vaccinated people can catch and spread COVID, I worry about the children who could become infected after Farm Aid, just by being with someone, maybe a parent, who caught the virus at Farm Aid and didn’t know it. There are already too many children in hospitals.

”As time passes, I hope the path ahead will become clear. be well love ny.”