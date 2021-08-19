Jennifer Hudson says the widely criticized film “Cats” was “misunderstood.”

The actress, who played Grizabella in the 2019 box office flop, said during an interview with Total Film: “I loved that you asked about ‘Cats’! You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming.

“It’s unfortunate that it was misunderstood. I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!”

Hudson also said in the interview how she’d adopted two cats of her own after making the film, naming one Macavity after Idris Elba‘s character and the other after her character.

The star, who is now starring in the “Respect” biopic about Aretha Franklin, gushed of her pets: “They are the best thing I’ve ever had. I love them so much.”

The flick also starred Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and more.

This isn’t the first time Hudson has spoken about “Cats” recently. She admitted in an interview with Empire that she didn’t realize she’d have ears and a tail in the film.

She also found it a challenge getting into character: “It was heavy and emotional the entire time. Because that’s all Grizabella did. It was about being rejected. She was at her lowest point. And I had to carry that. I sang it live every time. The snot that was coming out, that was real. Every inch of it. And I was like, ‘If people only knew. The depth of that emotion.’”