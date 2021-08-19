Ed Sheeran comes with plenty of gifts in hand, including an album release date and new single.

Sheeran, 30, announced the impending release of his fifth studio album, = (Equals). Along with the album release date came a new single and live performance video for “Visiting Hours”.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Plays His New Album For Baby Daughter

= is released on the 29th of October 🦋

Pre-order now https://t.co/xwc7Bkh04s pic.twitter.com/Bfs1NC0KiU — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) August 19, 2021

“= is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said in a statement published by Variety. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album.

“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals Beyonce, Jay-Z’s Roles In His Love Life

Sheeran is a hitmaker through and through. Each of his four previously released albums — released between 2011 and 2019 — topped charts in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and the U.K. His last three albums also topped the charts in Canada, Sweden, and the U.S.

= drops Oct. 29.