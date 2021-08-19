“Free Guy” featured cameos by Avengers and X-Men but no Chris Hemsworth.

The Ryan Reynolds-led movie is chock-full of cameos and fan service, from Chris Evans and Hugh Jackman to movie franchises that this article will keep spoiler-free (those who know, know). Reynolds took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank some of his celebrity friends who dropped by the “Free Guy” set.

“This movie is about friendship,” Ryan captioned photos of himself next to Channing Tatum, Evans, Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and John Krasinski. “And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film.”

One person who did not show up was Hemsworth, who replied with a cheeky comment to remind Reynolds he wasn’t invited.

“No worries, mate,” Hemsworth commented on the post.

“Evans said you weren’t ‘camera ready.’ Whatever that means,” Reynolds replied.

Reynolds’ “Free Guy” topped the box office for its opening weekend domestically, generating more than $28 million at the box office. The movie also stars Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).