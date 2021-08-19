Kandi Burruss is opening up about her breast reduction surgery. In a new series, titled Body Work, on her YouTube channel, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shares the secret behind her smaller chest and other procedures she’s had done over the years.

“Can you tell? Can you tell they’re smaller?” she asks the audience in the part one video of her series. “Let’s not let all the other diets and stuff that I’ve done confuse you into thinking that that’s what made my boobs get reduced, because it is not, honey! Yeah, the weight loss, I did have some weight loss. I have tried some juice fasts recently. Or, excuse me, ‘juice cleanse’ recently. Yes, I did lose a couple pounds with that.”

And while she admits she’s tried to change everything from her eating habits to her workout routine, she ultimately went to a doctor to reduce the size of her breasts.

“I have been trying to change the way I eat. I’ve been trying intermittent fasting. I’ve been trying everything to lose weight, but that has nothing to do with why my boobs is smaller, OK? I went to a doctor and he did a little, he cut a chunk off of each one of them, K? I’m just gonna keep it 100 with you,” Burruss continues.

That’s the aim of Burruss’ new digital series, to “be real with the people” about what kind of work celebrities get done regularly.

And the singer-turned-reality TV star was very real with the people, giving a detailed list of what she’s undergone, while subtly shading celebs who aren’t honest about the surgeries they’ve had.

“I’ve tried a couple different things as far as changing my body,” she reveals. “I have done lipo before, gotten boobs, got a boob reduction. I got another boob reduction. I got a tummy tuck. And as far as facial things, I don’t do anything to my face, really, but I have tried Botox, which is still relevant to this conversation, and that’s it. Oh, no, no, no, no, no — years ago, when I did lipo the very first time, I did — and this was prior to getting boob implants — I let them take the fat he got from the lipo and put some of that in my boobs.”

Burruss is the latest celebrity to open up undergoing breast reduction surgery. Rachel Bloom, Amelia Hamlin, Amber Rose and Ariel Winter have all shared their stories and the reasoning behind doing the procedure and opting for smaller breasts.

RELATED CONTENT

Kandi Burruss Talks ‘RHOA’ Future, What to Expect From OLG Spinoff

Rachel Bloom Shares Pics From Breast Reduction Surgery

90 Day Fiancé: Angela & Michael Are In Shock Over Her Breast Reduction