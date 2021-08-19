Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nicole Kidman wishes she had a lot more children.

In the new issue of Marie Claire Australia, the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star opens up about her biggest regret, revealing she “would’ve liked 10” kids.

RELATED: Hong Kong Grants Quarantine Exemption To Nicole Kidman

“I wish I’d had more children but I wasn’t given that choice,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“But that’s OK,” Kidman added. “I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say.”

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Gushes Over Her Daughters: ‘They’re Global Children… I Can’t Wait To See What They’re Going To Do In The Future’

She added of having kids, “They’re quirky, funny, unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

Kidman has four children: two with Tom Cruise and two with her current husband Keith Urban.