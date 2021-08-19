Brett Butler is ready to open up and ask for help.

Butler, 63, was atop the world as the star of ABC’s Golden Globe-nominated series “Grace Under Fire”. A recent GoFundMe campaign alerted the world to the actress’s financial struggles and past addiction issues. Butler confessed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was difficult to ask for help publicly.

“Almost ashamed to death,” Butler told THR. “He talked me into it,” she says of her friend’s urging. “The way he put it was, ‘You can’t live your life based on being afraid of what haters will do.’

“I’m not the only one in this boat. Most people that are in it never had the opportunities that I did. It doesn’t really lessen my self-loathing or fear about it but I do realize that.”

Butler touched on how her addiction issues led to the demise of “Grace Under Fire”.

“At the bloody bitter end, I really was difficult,” Butler conceded. “I was out of my mind. Drugs will do that to you. The show should have been pulled sooner than it was.”

“I try not to go into yesterday,” she says. “I think the last time I watched anything I did that was old, it was my first ‘Tonight Show’.”

Butler appeared on six episodes of “The Walking Dead” in 2018-2019 as Tammy Rose Sutton, and also appeared on three episodes of “The Morning Show” as Sandy Jackson.

You can donate to Butler’s GoFundMe here, which has raised more than $14,000 of its $20,000 goal.