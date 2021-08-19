Curiosity can be a dangerous game.

On Thursday, Prime Video Canada debuted the trailer for the new erotic thriller “The Voyeurs”, starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith.

Photo: Prime Video Canada

“After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple (Sweeney and Smith), find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbours across the street (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo),” the official description reads.

“What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbours is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, ‘The Voyeurs’ asks the question, ‘Is it okay to watch?'”

“The Voyeurs” premieres Sept. 10 on Prime Video Canada.