Alex Rodriguez sparked an internet frenzy this week after appearing to pose with a car he once gifted his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Fans will remember that the former Yankees star had gifted J.Lo what appears to be the red Porsche 911 GTS, and this seems to be the same car A-Rod is posing next to in the snap.

He joked about how “down to earth” he was in the caption, as he posed next to an array of fancy vehicles.

Rodriguez bought Lopez, who has now unfollowed him and removed pics of him on social media, the Porsche, which cost upwards of US$140,000, in July 2019 for her 50th birthday.

Credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

The sportsman’s snap comes after he spoke to ET about how he’s in a “great place” after splitting from Lopez, who is now dating her ex Ben Affleck, earlier this year.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’”

“So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”