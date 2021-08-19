Sorry “Harry Potter” fans, there are currently no plans for more films.

Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as the titled character in all eight beloved movies, joined SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” with Jessica Shaw to promote season two of his comedy series “Miracle Workers” and revealed if he’s willing to go back.

When asked about an interview from earlier this month, in which Radcliffe revealed which “Harry Potter” character he’d like to play in a reboot, the actor, 32, set the record straight on what he actually meant.

“No, that has not happened. I think that, I think I’m remembering right. That the question was like a hypothetical of who else would you have liked to play in this series?” Radcliffe explained, referring to his answer of Sirus Black, originally played by Gary Oldman.

“Um, but yeah, it’s, there’s always going to be, you know, talk of some sort of, uh, but, but it genuinely, genuinely is always like a lot more in the media than in actuality,” he continued.

And according to Radcliffe, he’s “never been contacted by anybody about any future ‘Harry Potter’ films.”

So, you know, it’s, I don’t think it’s something that is, uh, is, is coming,” he said. “But like, of course, now that I have said that, uh, they will certainly, I brought it upon myself now.”

Radcliffe landed the role of Harry Potter at age 11.