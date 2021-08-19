Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expanding their family.

The model, 34, revealed she’s pregnant with baby number two on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a series of outfit looks showcasing her growing baby bump.

In the last photo, Huntington-Whiteley cradles her bump while wearing a form-fitting white dress and nude heels.

“Taaa daahhh!! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post. “#Round2.”

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos Of Her And Jason Statham’s Son Jack

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress and Statham, 54, have been together in 2010 and got engaged in 2016. The couple are also parents to son Jack, 4.

RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Admits ‘Things Don’t Sit Where They Did Pre-Baby’

Huntington-Whiteley previously opened up about their decision to not rush into marriage in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that after welcoming Jack a wedding wasn’t a “huge priority.”

“We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy,” she explained. “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

She added that the pair definitely “want more kids.”