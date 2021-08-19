Salma Hayek is loving family life.

Hayek, 54, shared a rare photo of her stepson Augustin James, 14, during a recent family vacation. Affectionately known as “Augie”, he is the biological teen son of Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault and supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Augie looks just like his mom. Evangelista shared love for her blended family in the comments section of Hayek’s post with two heart emojis.

Hayek and Pinault tied the knot in 2009 and share daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 13.

Earlier this year, Hayek told “Red Table Talk” how she and her husband navigate their relationship.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who to blame or, ‘You should have done this or that.’ No,” she said in June. “All our energy goes into, ‘How do we solve this?'”