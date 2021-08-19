Your Fairy Godmother has never had a ride like this before.

Mercedes-Benz has released a set of videos in partnership with Prime Video Canada and the release of the streamer’s upcoming movie “Cinderella”, starring Camila Cabello.

In the first video, co-star Billy Porter, who plays Fab G, the film’s new twist on the classic Fairy Godmother character, gets a tour of the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

On top of that, he gets his own custom modified Maybach “chariot” featuring orange glitter to match his style in the film.

“It’s about time we see a modern-day representation of Cinderella,” Porter said of the new film. “I want to change the world and encourage people to believe that they can be whoever and whatever they want to be, as long as they stay true to themselves. I’m excited to work with Mercedes-Benz on this campaign where the message of individuality is at the forefront as we empower aspiring girl bosses everywhere to embark on their own journey to the top.”

“Cinderella” – Photo: Prime Video Canada

In another video released by the car manufacturer, “Cinderella” costume designer Ellen Mirojnick talks about the unique style she sought to create for the film.

“Designing ‘Cinderella’, what I was so attracted to and what I really wanted to bring across was the romance of the story, the romance of the spirit, the romance of the lines of the gowns that we designed,” Mirojnick says. “All of those added up to a confection that I don’t think Cinderella had been told previously. Our Cinderella is an independent spirit. It’s a Cinderella for the 21st century.”

She adds, “Ella’s dream was very akin to my dream. I have to live this dream. The process was quite fulfilling, but it was a great surprise after all this time being able to design a film that actually really was part of my soul. It is one of those times where things are born and they’re just magical.”

“Cinderella” premieres Sept. 3 on Prime Video Canada.