Nothing like siblings to call you out! Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback photo with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to Instagram, saying that one experience visiting Kourt at college cured her of any desire to drink or party.

“College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl,” Kim captioned the shot. “I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER… so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know 😂.”

Kourtney seems to remember the experience very differently. She shared Kim’s post to her own Instagram Stories, writing, “I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won’t name names and blasting Ruff Ryders (maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?).”