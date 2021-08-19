Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are still living in marital bliss 25-years later.

The actor sat down with Hoda Kotb for an interview on the “Today Show” and gushed about Furness and that easy kind of love.

“People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn’t feel like that,” Jackman, 52, admitted. “It’s been one of the best things in my life.”

Of Furness, 65, Jackman said, “Deb is the lightest, most optimistic person I’ve ever met in my life.”

He added, “Like, if you ever want to play who’s the happiest person in the room? Deb wins.”

Jackman and Furness met on the set of her Australian TV series “Correlli”, later tying the knot in April 1996.

The pair celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary back in April. At the time, the “Greatest Showman” actor shared a sweet shoutout to Furness on Instagram.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” he wrote in the caption. “From nearly the moment we met… I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

The couple shares two children, Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16.