Nick Cannon knows a thing or seven about parenthood.
Kevin Hart welcomed his fellow comedian to his Peacock talk show, “Hart to Heart”. He and Cannon, 40, dived into the topic of fatherhood.
RELATED: Nick Cannon Says Only R. Kelly Could Compete With Mariah Carey On Verzuz
“Who is Nick Cannon as a dad?” Hart asked.
“I’m a dad to a whole bunch of motherf**kers,” Cannon quipped.
Cannon went on to talk about his role as a father to kids
“You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine,” the “Wild N’ Out” host adds to laughter from both men. “I like children, damn it!… It gives me the ability to say, ‘Man I can affect so much.'”
RELATED: Nick Cannon Defends Himself For Having 7 Kids With Different Women
Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. He also shares son Zen with mode Alyssa Scott. The comedian and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December, and the two also parent 4-year-old son Golden.
Cannon also shares a pair of twins, 10-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.