Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Cannon knows a thing or seven about parenthood.

Kevin Hart welcomed his fellow comedian to his Peacock talk show, “Hart to Heart”. He and Cannon, 40, dived into the topic of fatherhood.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Says Only R. Kelly Could Compete With Mariah Carey On Verzuz

“Who is Nick Cannon as a dad?” Hart asked.

“I’m a dad to a whole bunch of motherf**kers,” Cannon quipped.

Cannon went on to talk about his role as a father to kids

“You’re gonna put me on the spot? It’s like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine,” the “Wild N’ Out” host adds to laughter from both men. “I like children, damn it!… It gives me the ability to say, ‘Man I can affect so much.'”

RELATED: Nick Cannon Defends Himself For Having 7 Kids With Different Women