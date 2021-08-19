The first look at Peacock’s “Frogger” TV series has been revealed.
Contestants can be seen trying to navigate their way around a difficult course in the newly-released teaser, with the streaming service also dropping previews for “Top Chef Family Style” and Season 3 of “American Ninja Warrior Junior”.
All three shows launch this fall.
“Frogger”, based on the beloved 1981 arcade action game, is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt.
A synopsis reads, “The show ‘Frogger’ brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course!
“Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical ‘Frogger’ world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.
“Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy, and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America’s finest FROGGER and jump away with $100,000?”
See the trailers for “Top Chef Family Style” and Season 3 of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” below.