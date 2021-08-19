The martial arts and movie communities are mourning the death of Sonny Chiba.

Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba, born Sadaho Maeda in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 22, 1939, died on Thursday of COVID complications at age 82.

His agent and manager confirmed the passing to Variety, also telling Japan’s Oricon News that he passed in hospital, after being admitted Aug. 8, following a battle with pneumonia caused by COVID.

RELATED: Bruce Lee Gets The 30 For 30 Treatment In ESPN’s ‘Be Water’

The renowned actor and martial artist is perhaps best known to North American fans for his contributions to “Kill Bill Volume 1” and “The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift”. His five-decade-long career boasts more than 200 acting credits.

As a martial artist, Chiba holds black belts in the following disciplines: Fourth Dan in Kyokushin Karate and Ninjutsu, Second Dan in Goju-ryu karate, Shorinji Kempo and Judo, and First Dan in Kendo.

A touching viral moment occurred during a “John Wick” press tour where Chiba surprised Canada’s Keanu Reeves with a visit. Both men clearly had admiration for each other, and for Reeves it appeared it was a dream come true.

Keanu is arguably the greatest living action star and he's marking out on Chiba like he just met Santa Claus which is how you know that dude was one of the best ever, what a lovely and pure moment https://t.co/WpuLxncKdr — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) August 19, 2021

His influence can be felt in sports too. Kenny Florian, a three-time UFC title challenger and MMA colour commentator, highlights the impact Chiba had on martial artists.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Isn’t A Part Of Boy George’s ‘Karma Chameleon’ Biopic

“Sonny Chiba was an amazing and highly accomplished Japanese martial artist, actor and stuntman who inspired a whole generation of martial artists like myself,” Florian tells ET Canada. “I was sad to hear the news of his passing. His passion, talent and memory will live on.”

Before the pandemic, Ciba was set to star in a film titled “Outbreak Z” with Jesse Ventura and Wesley Snipes. His final posthumous film role will be “Bond of Justice: Kizuna”.