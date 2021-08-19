Leslie Jordan is opening up about his childhood to Shania Twain.

The fast friends joined forces for the latest episode of the country icon’s Apple Music radio show, “Home Now Radio”, and bonded over their religious upbringing.

“I say this for myself, that music was always my saviour. I wouldn’t say the music was my religion, but it was a safe zone where I wasn’t judged,” Twain, 55, said. “I could express myself and it was escapism for me as well. Growing up in a family that believed very much that God was going to be there to help you through things and then also having the music, what an inspiring way to grow up.”

“Exactly,” Jordan, 66, responded. “When I’m being very dramatic, I say, ‘Well, I grew up in the church, but I walked away,’ because the whole gay thing came around. I firmly believe that God made me this way. I’m not a mistake.”

He added, “This is not my cross to bear. It’s part of what I am and I want to celebrate that, but when you grow up and you’re just so scared… but I never walked away from the church. I just quit going.”

Jordan also faced bullies in school, but he turned to comedy to help face them.

“I learned very early to be funny to keep the bullies at bay. The minute they started bullying me, I could make them laugh. That was my defence mechanism,” he explained.

“[My dad] got down on one knee and he explained to me the difference between laughing at me and laughing with me. And he said, ‘You’ve been given a gift. And that’s the ability to make people laugh,'” the “Call Me Kat” star continued. “He recognized it even before I did, that I was this funny kid. I didn’t know. So, I think over the years I’ve thought of that and… what a gift.”

Jordan joined Twain to promote his new album, Company’s Comin’, which is full of gospel songs and country hits.

Company’s Comin’ is available to stream now.