Keith Urban is dedicating his latest single to the “drifters” and the “dreamers.”

On Thursday, the Australian country crooner, 53, debuted the loosely autobiographical track, “Wild Hearts”, all about pursuing your dreams.

“This goes out to the drifters and all of the dreamers ready to fly,” Urban sings in the chorus. “This goes out to the wild cards and all of the wild hearts, just like mine.”

The song was co-written by Urban, Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay.

“Wild Hearts” is the third single from his latest album The Speed of Now Part 1, following the collabs “One Too Many” with Pink and “Out the Cage” with Breland and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

The Speed of Now Part 1 drops Sept. 18.