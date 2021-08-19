The wait will soon be over for fans of “Yellowstone”, with the Paramount+ streaming service revealing the premiere date for the upcoming fourth season.

A just-released teaser for the new season features rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) near his truck on the side of a road when he’s approached by an unseen figure, just as a shot rings out, leaving him bleeding out and left for dead.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ has some more news to share: “Yellowstone” creator Tyler Sheridan will be debuting two new series for the streamer, one of which is a “Yellowstone” prequel telling the origin story of the Dutton clan.

“1883”, set to launch on Dec. 19, “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana,” notes the synopsis for the upcoming series, which stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Sheridan will also debut “Mayor of Kingstown”, which bows in on Sunday, Nov. 14. Featuring a cast headed by Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest and Canada’s own Hugh Dillon, the new series “follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

“Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive #1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world-building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO, MTV Entertainment, in the announcement. “These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

“’Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘1883’ are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS streaming. “Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.”

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” will debut on Sunday, Nov. 7.