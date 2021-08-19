Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are soaking up the sun together on vacation.

The singer, who is dating Hadid’s brother Anwar, all hit the beach together for a lavish group vacay and shared the stunning pics on Instagram.

Bella, 24, and Lipa, 25, both shared a series of snaps from the getaway, featuring Anwar and more friends. They did not reveal their destination.

From lounging poolside to bikini selfies with cocktails, the pair shared all the best shots.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Makes A Trendy Fashion Statement While On Vacation

Lipa was even spotted cuddling up to Anwar, 22, inside a restaurant in one of the pics.

“Swipe for our dance party of 10🤓,” Bella captioned her slideshow. “Adore every single last one of em 🫀🧚🏼‍♀️👼🧘‍♀️.”

RELATED: Bella Hadid ‘Embarrassed’ By Her Revealing Red Dress From Cannes 2016

For her post, Lipa kept her caption simple, writing, “Love 🐇.”

It is unclear Bella and Anwar’s eldest sister Gigi Hadid, boyfriend Zayn Malik and their daughter Khai joined in on the family getaway.

Dua and Anwar have been dating for two years.