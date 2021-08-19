Click to share this via email

Scary stories just got a whole lot scarier.

The first trailer for David Yarovesky’s “Nightbooks” is here and it will have you rethinking your bedtime stories.

Alex (Winslow Fegley) loves a scary story until he is in one as an evil witch (Krysten Ritter) traps him in her magical apartment.

“I’m going to need a story every night or it will be the last thing you’ll do,” she warns Alex.

Luckily for Alex, Yasmin (Lidya Jewett) is also being held captive and “has learned how to survive the witch’s wicked whims.”

“Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique — his love for scary stories — and rewrite his own destiny to break them free,” the official synopsis reads.

“Nightbooks” lands on Netflix on Sept. 15–just in time for spooky season. In the meantime, check out the trailer up top.