Demi Lovato’s past year has been a journey.

The singer, 28, joined The 19th Represents Summit for a candid conversation about coming out as non-binary, something they really started to explore during the pandemic lockdown.

“Going into March of 2020, I was starting to identify as non-binary. And then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiance,” they recalled, referring to their brief romance with Max Ehrich. “And I mean, in hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself.”

They continued, “I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted. And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self. And I really started to identify with close friends and family as non-binary towards the end of last year. And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today.”

And while Lovato only came out earlier this year, they’ve always questioned their gender.

“I think the first times that I ever questioned my gender was probably in the fifth grade, fourth and fifth grade,” Lovato said. “I started dressing more masculine and even though a part of my life, I was still very feminine, I was doing beauty pageants and getting glammed up for these performances or events that I was doing as a kid, in my downtime I was finding it more comfortable to be around the boys and to, I guess at the time make fart jokes and whatever fifth graders do. And I realized, ‘Oh, I’m not that girly.'”

They added, “It wasn’t until I went to middle school that I completely changed my image and my branding to make myself more digestible for people in middle school, because I just had a sense that they weren’t going to be as friendly as they were in elementary school. And sure enough, I was right. But that was the catalyst to the rest of my life, living in this hyper-feminine state that I didn’t totally always identify with.”

The “Dancing With The Devil” performer also says their gender journey may never be over.

“I definitely think it’s a journey forever. There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me,” they explained. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”