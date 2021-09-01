Britney Spears won’t be facing charges following an investigation into an alleged altercation the singer had with a member of her household staff.

“District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes related to an incident that occurred at her residence involving her housekeeper,” reads a statement from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

“Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller thoroughly reviewed the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and declined to file charges based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone,” the statement added.

“On August 16, 2021, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Spears’ residence based on a call for service. Spears’ housekeeper later reported that she had an argument with Spears’ regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog. During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries,” the statement continued.

On Aug. 16, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET that a member of the singer’s staff reported Spears allegedly “struck her” after they got into a dispute at Spears’ home.

“On Monday at approximately 10:25 a.m., there was a dispute between Ms. Spears and one of her staff members inside Ms. Spears’ home. The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident. Deputies responded to Ms. Spears’ home and conducted an investigation,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Ultimately, the reports will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.”

“The incident is classified as a misdemeanour battery,” the statement continued. “We are not commenting on the nature of the dispute or any other specific details about the actual battery.”

ET has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment. TMZ was first to report on the investigation.

Additionally, a source tells ET that claims that Spears was in a physical altercation with a staff member are “tabloid nonsense.” The source adds that the miscommunication between the singer and her staff member involved a cell phone.

The news came amid Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. Earlier in August, her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as conservator of her estate “when the time is right,” a decision her mother, Lynne Spears, supports.

In a statement to ET, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie’s decision to step down “a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

