Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her “wonderful mama” Betty on her 73rd birthday.

The “Big Little Lies” star posted a sweet selection of photos of her and her mom, including an endearing one of Betty and a horse.

“I feel so lucky to have her Joy, Happiness and Wisdom in my life. She always told me to dream BIG, laugh EVERYDAY, be Creative whenever you can 🎨, enjoy every flower you see🌸 and be of service to OTHERS in this life. She has wiped my tears and cheered every success,” Witherspoon wrote.

Adding, “Even though I will never be able to tell her how much I love her, I try my best everyday. I love you, Mom.”

Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, chimed in, “Happy birthday GMB!”

Other celebs to comment included Leslie Mann who posted heart eye emojis and Kate Hudson, writing, “Happy birthday Mama Betty!!!!!”

Betty grew up in Harriman, Tennessee, earning a PHD in pediatric nursing, later becoming a professor of nursing at Vanderbilt University. She was married to Dr. John Witherspoon, Reese’s dad, until 1996.