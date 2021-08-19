Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gabrielle Union is all about the importance of self-love.

In an adorable Instagram video featuring daughter Kaavia James, the “Bring It On” actress, 48, got real about finding moles on your body.

“Mommy has a lot of moles,” Union says to the sweet 2-year-old, whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade. “I got moles on my face.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade ‘So Proud’ As Daughter Zaya Turns 14

“I don’t have a mole,” little Kaavia responded, but Union corrected her, “I think you have a couple.”

After spotting one on Kaavia’s foot, the proud mom said, “There’s your mole. But see, it’s not bothering anyone, so you just leave it, it’s a part of you. It’s Kav’s mole.”

“We got moles!” Kaavia shouted with excitement at the end of the clip.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Sets The Record Straight On Daughter Kaavia’s Valentino Bag (Exclusive)

“Guac-A-MOLE!!” the video shared to Kaavia’s official Instagram account was captioned. “We’ve got moles! 🌟PSA🌟 If your moles change size or shape, don’t make a TikTok, make a Dr’s appointment 👼🏾 #ShadyBaby.