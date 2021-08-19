Queen Elizabeth is on summer vacation and just like the rest of us, she also enjoys indulging.

Every summer, the Queen heads to Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she spends August until early October relaxing in the Scottish Highlands.

With so much time spent outside, Queen Elizabeth and her many visitors like to picnic and BBQ next to the river. Before his death, Prince Philip was known for his love of BBQing, while the Queen would always do the washing up.

Back in London, the Queen’s menus are written out in French and can be much more formal, but Balmoral is a different story.

“For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she’d have that, it was one of her favourites,” former royal chef Darren McGrady told Hello!.

Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Edward, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, at Balmoral. Photo: PA Images via Getty Images

He would make burgers out of the venison from the deer the royals would shoot on the property.

“They would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork,” he said.

McGrady also added, “Most of the time it was served as roast grouse with game chips, bread sauce and redcurrant jelly.”

And while the Queen is rarely seen at a public restaurant, it has been reported that she will send a member of staff to nearby Ballater to bring back fish and chips.