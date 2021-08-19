Season five of “The Crown” is currently filming and while most fans are early awaiting for more of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship to play out, there will be another interesting dynamic on screen.

The hit Netflix show, which is based off of the real lives of the British Royal Family (with many creative licenses being taken), will introduce viewers to Penny Knatchbull played by Natascha McElhone.

The Countess of Mountbatten was close friends with Prince Philip and has often been called the “second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh’s life.”

Penny was married to Philip’s godson, Norton Knatchbull, and despite the 32 year age difference between the two, he became her mentor and friend.

Prince Philip taught Penny carriage driving and was often spotted alongside Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse show.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Penelope Knatchbull, Lady Brabourne seen riding mini ‘Easy-Rider’ motorbikes as they attend day 1 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park on May 11, 2006. — Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the biography Prince Philip Revealed, she was described as “a constant confidante, loyal companion and ‘keeper of secrets.'”

After Philip’s death earlier this year, Penny was one of the 30 guests invited to the slimmed down funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“She looked heartbroken when she arrived at the funeral and she is heartbroken,” aides told the Express. “She’s lost her best friend.”

However, it was noted by the Palace that she was standing in for her husband who was “unwell and unable to attend.”

Season five of “The Crown” will see Imelda Staunton play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West taking over as Prince Charles.

Catch up on the first four seasons of “The Crown” on Netflix now.