Alanis Morisette has been public about her struggles with postpartum depression, and now she’s revealing that she seems to have won the battle following a particularly severe bout after welcoming her third child in 2019.

“I had postpartum depression after each pregnancy, and with each kid it got progressively worse,” the Canadian singer-songwriter said in an interview with Today. “I’m happy to say that I’m finally on the other side of it — but it just happened in the last three months.”

According to the Jagged Little Pill rocker, she also had to contend with a general misunderstanding of what she was going through.

RELATED: Alanis Morissette On Motherhood, Postpartum Depression And New Music

“When I was in the thick of it, some people would say, ‘Oh, she just needs to go for a walk.’ Or, ‘She just needs some sleep!’ But news flash: It’s so multilayered. It’s biochemical, it’s neurochemical, it’s circumstantial, it’s environmental. It’s not just one thing, it’s not a quick fix,” ” Morissette recalled.

“We’ve had our train-wreck moments because there’s no real way to show him what’s going on inside of my body no matter how many times I’ve attempted to articulate it,” she explained. “Unless you’ve experienced it, it’s very hard to put into words and have people grok it.”

At her worst, Morissette recalled feeling like being “underwater and also covered in tar” before reluctantly agreeing to take medication.

“I had a lot of shame around being medicated,” she explained. “But it kept me alive and I have zero regrets. If it’s needed, just do it.”

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Talks Attachment Parenting, ‘Unschooling’ Her Kids

Now that she’s made it through the end of that dark tunnel, Morissette says she’s celebrating feeling like her old self.

“I feel like I have myself back,” she said. “I didn’t have access to her for so long.”