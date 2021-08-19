Click to share this via email

Ashley Graham is mixing style with comfort.

The model posted a series of photos, showcasing her cloud print bikini, matching coverup and rainbow bead body chain around her pregnant belly. Graham completed the look with white and blue coordinated Crocs.

“Got the shoes to match ☁️,” she captioned the post.

On her Insta Stories, Graham shared more images of her tropical getaway including eating mango and lounging in an outdoor bathtub.

Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child later this year. They are already parents to Isaac, born in Jan. 2020.

Graham has been demonstrating self-love, embracing her growing baby bump by recently posting a series of nude photos.

For the pic, Graham took the shot in a bathroom wearing nothing but a towel in her hair. While one arm carefully covered her breast some drawn-on squiggles camouflaged her bottom.