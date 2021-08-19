Starz held its virtual sessions for the summer edition of the Television Critics Association press tour, which is one again online for the third time since the start of the pandemic last year.

Among the new shows promoted was “BMF”, the latest from exec producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson of “Power”.

“BMF” — which stands for “big mafia family” — is “inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country,” explains the series’ synopsis.

RELATED: 50 Cent Surprises Burger King Employees By Handing Out Thousands In Cash At Drive-Thru

“Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” the synopsis continues.

In a new trailer for the series, Snoop Dogg makes an appearance as Pastor Swift, the brothers’ spiritual adviser. However, as Curtis revealed during the session, another famous rapper will also be appearing: Eminem, who’ll play rapper White Boy Rick (a.k.a. Richard Wershe Jr.).

In fact, noted Jackson (via Variety), Eminem had to be digitally “de-aged” via CGI in order to “get him back to his teenage years.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Wants The Emmys To Kiss ‘My Black A**’ After Snubbing ‘Power’ Once Again

Jackson admitted he “wasn’t sure I could make it happen” but wound up getting the “Lose Yourself” rapper to agree, crediting showrunner Randy Huggins for the idea. “Really, it was Randy’s idea to get Marshall to come out to play White Boy Rick,” Jackson said.

“BMF” premieres on Sept. 26.