Melissa Joan Hart took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she’s among the increasing number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 only to test positive for the virus.

In a video she shared, the former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star told her followers, “I am vaccinated and I got COVID and it’s bad,” adding that she was finding it “hard to breathe.”

Hart also expressed her belief that one of her three sons likewise has COVID.

“I’m praying that the other ones are okay. I’m mad, really mad, because we tried and we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy and I think as a country we got lazy,” she continued. “I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school and I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

She became emotional while sharing her hope that her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their other two sons don’t contract the virus.

“If someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them and I’m just scared and sad and disappointed in myself, some of our leaders and a lot of people, including myself,” she admitted.

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better,” she said. “Protect your families, protect your kids, it’s not over yet. I hoped it was, but it’s not. So stay vigilant and stay safe.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

Hart’s post was met with numerous well-wishing responses from celebrities.

Among those to comment include Bobcat Goldthwait, Ryan McPartlin, Nancy Travis, Ming Na Wen, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Patricia Heaton, Iain Armitage, Melissa Peterman and former “Sabrina” co-star Caroline Rhea.