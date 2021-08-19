Bob Saget is celebrating a big day in the life of his “Full House” co-star John Stamos.

On Thursday, the comedian took to Instagram to pay tribute to Stamos on his 58th birthday.

“Today is a special day,” wrote Saget of Stamos, with whom he appeared in 192 episodes of “Full House” over the course of eight seasons.

“Today is the day that my brother John Stamos was born,” Saget added. “To say we are like brothers is an understatement. We have been through so much together for 35 years. High, lows- The usual you go through with your closest of people in your life. But what I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life. He has always been there for me. Even when I could be unbearable. Anyone who knows him knows what a beautiful person he is. And I’m not talkin’ about his gift of looks. I’m talking’ about the gift of his heart. I’ve learned so much from John, and I am truly blessed to have this good man as my brother. He deserves the happiest birthday of birthdays.”

Saget continued by steering fans to Stamos’ new Disney+ series “Big Shots” and his drumming work with The Beach Boys.

“And…To celebrate him properly today, watch all ten episodes of Season One of @bigshotseries @disneyplus – It’s an incredible show that he is just so great in. Or go find him right now on his dates where he’s touring with Beach Boys,” he wrote.

“There is only one @johnstamos on this planet, and I am a better person because he’s in my life,” Saget concluded. “Happy Birthday, Dear John.”