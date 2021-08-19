The Weeknd is giving a whole new meaning to “Take My Breath” with his elaborate $70 million home.

The Canadian singer purchased the Bel Air mansion from former Dutch soap star turned media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle in an off-market deal–making it one of the largest in L.A. this year.

The Weeknd’s new home. Photo: MLS

The couple wasn’t looking to sell their home looking over the Bel-Air Country Club, but were swayed reports The Wall Street Journal.

And they made a pretty penny as The Dirt said the couple first purchased the property in June 2015 for $21.4 million.

The Weeknd’s new 33,000 square foot pad sits on 1.6 acres, has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an indoor pool, an outdoor infinity pool with waterfall, a spa with a sauna and hammam, a sports court, gym, movie theatre and music studio so he never has to leave.

As it was an off-market deal, the pictures are dated and don’t reflect the updates the Oerlemans made while living there. However, Danielle did document the construction on her Instagram.