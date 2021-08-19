One the year’s most anticipated concert tours has officially been axed.

On Thursday, BTS announced on Twitter that the remainder of the K-pop group’s long-overdue Map of the Soul Tour was cancelled.

RELATED: BTS Share The Inspiration For Their ‘Butter’ Music Video And When They Will Go Back On Tour

The tour was initially announced in early 2020 and kicked off in April of that year. Due to the pandemic, however, the band only played four of the planned 38 shows before postponing indefinitely until officially pulling the plug.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the group’s label, Big Hit, said in the statement, translated from Korean to English.

“However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Challenges BTS To Play ‘Will It Fit?’

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume,” the statement concluded. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”