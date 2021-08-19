Olivia Rodrigo is a Little Monster.

The “Drivers License” singer told the French outlet Konbini that Lady Gaga was her all time favourite live performer.

“She acts this whole thing out – it’s incredible. I love Lady Gaga. I think she’s like the best performer of our generation. Just watching her on the piano is just incredible, and so magical,” Rodrigo said of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” performance at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

She also named “Glory and Gore” by Lorde, “Gotta Go My Own Way” from “High School Musical”, Adele’s “Someone Like You” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as songs she loves. Other favourite artists include Jack White and The Killers.