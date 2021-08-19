On Thursday, Apple TV+ released a new trailer for “Foundation,” the highly anticipated series based on sci-fi author Isaac Asimov’s epic trilogy, helmed by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”, “Man of Steel”).

"Foundation" follows a band of exiles on a monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire, with a cast including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobel, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Clarke Peters, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

“When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization,” reads the series’ synopsis.

“Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivalled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever,” the synopsis concludes.

“Foundation” debuts on Friday, Sept. 24.