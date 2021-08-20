Things can get a little complicated when you’re working alongside fellow family members.

Sean Penn, 61, and his daughter Dylan, 30, chatted to Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s “The Late Show”, when the host asked whether the pair had any disagreements while working on their latest movie “Flag Day”.

Sean directs and stars in the flick, which Dylan also stars in.

Dylan shared, “We had one major… I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note he had,” explaining that it was “about whether I could wear mascara or not wear mascara.”

After Dylan said of her dad, “He won,” the host joked, “That is a fight a father usually has with a daughter when she’s 12.”

Colbert went on to ask, “Did you guys go someplace private to have this fight, or was it a knock-down, drag-out in front of the crew?” to which Dylan admitted, “No, it was very public.”

Sean quipped, “Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down, and then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out.”

Colbert laughed, “Did you roll on that? Because I would watch that movie.”

During the interview, Dylan also explained how despite having showbiz parents, she was a server, a hostess and even delivered pizza at one point in Los Angeles.

She told Colbert, “I was modelling [at the time]… model by day, pizza delivery at night,” adding that she delivered to a number of UCLA fraternities.

“So I would show up to the door with full hair and makeup, with my pizza hat with the shirt with the pizza. They’re like, ‘Guys, I think the stripper is here.'”

