Danny DeVito’s status on Twitter took a slight bump this week.

On Thursday, the organization More Perfect Union noted on Twitter that the “Twins” actor appeared to have lost his blue verification checkmark shortly after showing his support for striking Nabisco workers.

“Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs. NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” read DeVito’s tweet, which was his last post before the disappearance of the checkmark.

On Wednesday, @DannyDevito expressed solidarity with striking Nabisco workers. “NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” he tweeted. Today, Twitter stripped him of his verified status, DeVito confirmed to More Perfect Union. pic.twitter.com/rbYfM90sOs — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 19, 2021

Twitter has since rectified the issue, returning the verified status to the actor’s account, clarifying that the action was not related to DeVito’s tweet about the Nabisco strike.

In a statement to ET Canada, a spokesperson for Twitter explained, “The account referenced was de-badged temporarily because the account’s information was incomplete. Our verification policy states that blue badges may be automatically removed from inactive and incomplete accounts, which require a confirmed email address or phone number. We have worked with the account holder to confirm the necessary information and the account’s verification has since been restored.”

According to the company’s help page, “Twitter may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice.”

Criteria for having verification stripped also include account name changes, inactivity and “if the owner of the account is no longer in the position for which they were initially verified and do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification since leaving such position.”

Other reasons include violations of Twitter rules of conduct like abusive behaviour, hateful conduct and glorification of violence.

DeVito has not yet commented on the situation, nor tweeted anything new since showing his support for the Nabisco workers.

Trollfoot IBICCA 21 pic.twitter.com/gZRVSYgNOD — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) July 31, 2021

DeVito is not a prolific tweeter, and has mostly used his account to share amusing photos of his foot in various locales. Though he has gotten political at times, speaking out against Donald Trump and supporting Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for President of the United States in 2020.

Thank you @FEMA, @RaiderBrigade and their 4,315 traffic cones for my second COVID Vaccine dose! pic.twitter.com/loXEDEmDqB — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) March 9, 2021

In March, the 76-year-old shared a photo of himself getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.