Love isn’t always peaches and cream.

This week, Shawn Mendes appeared for interviews on SiriusXM’s shows “The Morning Mash Up” and “The Pulse’s Ron Ross”, and was asked whether he and girlfriend Camila Cabello ever fight.

“We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking,” Mendes said. “And we usually call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. I think the longer the relationship goes, it’s like the easier it seems to be to fight. It’s definitely not holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad. It’s always like a little fight.”

As for what happens when he realizes he’s wrong in an argument, the Canadian singer admitted, “It takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I’m wrong, but it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I’m wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I’m sure. Sometimes I don’t say I’m wrong.”

Talking about his new single “Summer of Love”, Mendes said, “I feel like meditation and tequila was a perfect representation of me coping through a really tough time. I was trying really hard to just meditate and be Zen, but also sometimes tequila was helping with that. So that’s where this song kind of came from.”

Mendes also answered a fan question about his favourite song.

“That’s a really almost impossible question,” he said, before answering, “I think I’d have to choose, probably ‘Kiss Me’, by Ed Sheeran. It’s just like one of my all-time favourite songs.”

Sharing the inspiration behind his new music, Mendes said, “I think I was writing from a place of, probably for that the first time since I was 15, getting a real kind of couple of months off. Camila and I were just in Miami for a couple of months. And time was kind of stopped and it really just felt like we were like kids again, you know?”

He added, “At the same time, I just needed something like this to lift my soul and kind of just lift me up a little bit.”