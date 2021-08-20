Skrillex and Justin Bieber join rapper Don Toliver for their latest collaboration, “Don’t Go”.

The trio released the catchy new track Friday, dropping the music video which shows them singing along to the lyrics in numerous surroundings.

Bieber can be seen rocking his controversial dreadlocks in the vid, before he shaved them off earlier this year.

Skrillex and Bieber worked together before, when they teamed up for the smash hit “Where Are Ü Now”, along with Diplo, back in 2015.

Skrillex told Zane Lowe of joining forces with the Canadian hitmaker: “To be honest, before I even worked with Justin Bieber, in that era, I didn’t really pay attention to pop music that much and I wasn’t really paying attention to what was current and relevant, and I knew his music and I knew who he was… So for me, it’s similar to when Korn called me up earlier in my career and I was just honoured to work with people who were great,” Billboard reported.

“The thing about Justin,” Skrillex continued, “is if you’ve ever been in the studio with him or seen videos, he’s one of the most talented people on the whole planet so, for me, getting to work with people of that talent always pushes me to do new things.”