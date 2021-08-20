Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern aren’t afraid to call one another out on Instagram.

The pals poked fun at each other this week, with Witherspoon kicking things off by sharing a screenshot of her unanswered FaceTime call.

She wrote, “Dern? You there?”

RELATED: Ava Phillippe’s Photo With Her Boyfriend Has People Thinking It’s Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe

Numerous celebs commented on the post, with the pair’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman writing: “😂❤️💫” as Selma Blair wrote, “Dern it!”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Media Company Hello Sunshine Sold For $900 Million

Dern eventually replied, simply saying in a video: “What?,” tagging Witherspoon.

Witherspoon then commented on her Instagram Story, “Finally got her attention!”

Credit: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Instagram/Reese Witherspoon

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star then said in another clip, “You guys, do you ever have a friend who doesn’t answer your phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered? And also, you know she’s on Instagram because she posted?

“Because I have a friend like that, too,” she added, staring at the camera.

All things got resolved eventually, with Dern later sharing a photo of the “Wild” stars FaceTiming on her Instagram Story.