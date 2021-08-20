Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern aren’t afraid to call one another out on Instagram.
The pals poked fun at each other this week, with Witherspoon kicking things off by sharing a screenshot of her unanswered FaceTime call.
She wrote, “Dern? You there?”
Numerous celebs commented on the post, with the pair’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Nicole Kidman writing: “😂❤️💫” as Selma Blair wrote, “Dern it!”
Dern eventually replied, simply saying in a video: “What?,” tagging Witherspoon.
Witherspoon then commented on her Instagram Story, “Finally got her attention!”
The “Little Fires Everywhere” star then said in another clip, “You guys, do you ever have a friend who doesn’t answer your phone calls but is clearly on her phone because it looks delivered? And also, you know she’s on Instagram because she posted?
“Because I have a friend like that, too,” she added, staring at the camera.
All things got resolved eventually, with Dern later sharing a photo of the “Wild” stars FaceTiming on her Instagram Story.