Jude Law wasn’t always encouraged to achieve his dreams.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the star of “The Nest” talks about some of the differences he’s found between America and the U.K.

“The memory as a kid was always, we were waiting for what happened in America,” Law said. “So, you know, films were always shown in America first. I remember hearing about Indiana Jones or the next ‘Star Wars’, and you’d see pictures on the news of people queuing for the cinema in the States and you’d think: ‘Well, when are we gonna get it?’”

He added, “There was always this sense of it being ahead. They did a phenomenal job of selling us this lifestyle that just seemed so other and glamorous and cool.”

When it came to seeking out his own success, growing up in the U.K. also came with a different set of advice.

“I certainly have memories as a child, not from my own family but people around me, of being given that appalling piece of British advice: ‘Don’t get above yourself’,” Law recalled. “You know: ‘Don’t be too enthusiastic. You might actually be seen to be liking this.’ Which, for someone who is a born enthusiast, someone who’s constantly thinking: ‘How can we do this bigger and better?’ was quite crushing.”

When he finally did move to the U.S., Law experienced something of a culture shock.

“When I moved to New York in 1993, a little later than in the movie, it was just like a different world,” he remembered. “I don’t quite know how or why but there was just a totally different energy and it felt like a different mentality. It was so stark and so immediate.”