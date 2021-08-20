There’s nothing that brings people together like fighting for a good cause.

Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary feature “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali”, about the bond between the civil rights hero and the legendary boxer.

“For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not only change both men but change the world,” the official description reads. “‘Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali’ tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship —and the ultimate falling out— of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. Few people understand the bond these men shared.”

The documentary, from director Marcus A. Clarke and producers Kenya Barris and Jason Perez, offers new perspectives on the two icons of the Civil Rights era.

Featuring insider voices and never-before-seen footage, the film documents “this most complex of friendships, tracing the near simultaneous and symbiotic rise of the charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the ex-con-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against oppression.”

Interviewed for the film are Malcolm’s daughter Ilyasah Shabazz, Ali’s brother Rahman and daughters Maryum and Hana, and cultural luminaries such as Cornel West and Al Sharpton.

The film is inspired by the book Blood Brothers, written by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith.

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” premieres Sept. 9.